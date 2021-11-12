fox

Peru family's 'husky puppy' taken to zoo after it grew up and they realized it was a wild fox

Run Run was taken to the zoo where he's living life as a fox, not a husky, which is what the family thought he was.
EMBED <>More Videos

Family's puppy 'Run Run' turns out to be a wild fox

LIMA, Peru -- A family in Peru says they got a new puppy, which normally is exciting news.

But in this case... their "puppy" turned out to be a fox and now it's living in a zoo.

The family named the animal "Run Run."

RELATED: Little fox with jar stuck on his head is finally free

They got him from a vendor in Lima, but as Run-Run got older, they realized their cute puppy was something else when it started attacking other animals, including chickens.

Run Run also lived up to his name, and ran away.

Wildlife officials eventually captured him and brought him to the zoo where he's living his life as a fox, not a husky, which is what the family believed Run Run was when they got him.

VIDEO: Skipper, the 'miracle' puppy with 6 legs, is beating the odds
EMBED More News Videos

Skipper, a newborn Aussie- border collie mix, is being called a "miracle."



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalszoofoxpuppybizarredogswild animalsbuzzworthybaby animalscute animalsdogu.s. & worldviral
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOX
Fox attacks girl near NJ home, neighbor comes to her aid
Rabid fox enters Greensboro home, attacks woman in bed
Raleigh fox tests positive for rabies after attack on 78-year-old
Fox attacks 78-year-old while walking dog in Raleigh neighborhood
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Wake County expanding testing sites to meet heavy demand
NC 3-year-old accidentally shot on Christmas Day dies from injuries
Charlotte 14-year-old charged with shooting police officer
NC State Holiday Bowl game canceled due to COVID-19 protocols
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
NC A&T student contributes to Urban Outfitters HBCU Collection
Show More
Larry Demery 2024 parole canceled by NC parole commission
Global COVID cases up by 11% last week: WHO
Expect 2 lunar eclipses, 6-planet alignment in 2022
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
Rocky Mount catering business feeds QVC employees and first responders
More TOP STORIES News