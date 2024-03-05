Rabid fox bites child; Wake County issues rabies notice

WATCH LIVE

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 6:13PM
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County issued a rabies notice on Tuesday after a fox bit a child.

The incident happened over the weekend in a Raleigh neighborhood near Western Boulevard and Interstate 440.

The fox was euthanized and tested positive for rabies, according to Wake County Public Health.

Wake County says there were no other reported incidents involving this fox.

Anyone in the area who may have encountered this fox is asked to call the Wake County Communicable Disease line at 919-250-4462.

"By taking precautions and informing our community of cases like this one, we can minimize the potential for exposure and encourage any humans or pets to seek medical care if they encounter this fox or any other wildlife acting unusual," Wake County Board of Commissioners Vice Chair Susan Evans said. "We always urge residents to be cautious and avoid approaching unfamiliar animals."

