ESPN, Warner Discovery, Fox Sports to launch joint sports streaming network

The service will feature NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and other leagues.

ESPN, Warner Discovery and Fox Sports announced Tuesday that they will partner to create a massive new streaming network dedicated to sports.

The service is scheduled to launch in the fall and will include broadcasts from the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and other professional sports leagues, according to a joint news release by the three companies.

Disney CEO Bob Iger called the new service a "major win for sports fans" in a statement released Tuesday.

"This means the full suite of ESPN channels will be available to consumers alongside the sports programming of other industry leaders as part of a differentiated sports-centric service," he said.

"We believe the service will provide passionate fans outside of the traditional bundle an array of amazing sports content all in one place," Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch said in a statement.

"This new sports service exemplifies our ability as an industry to drive innovation and provide consumers with more choice, enjoyment and value and we're thrilled to deliver it to sports fans," Warner Discovery CEO David Zazloff said in a statement.

