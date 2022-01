DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- All lanes of I-85 North are closed near Exit 178, US-70, in Durham after a crash involving several vehicles Tuesday afternoon.Traffic is backed up and drivers are advised to avoid the area.The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. The road is expected to be closed for several more hours.Durham Police said the "serious" crash happened between the U.S. 70 split and East Club Boulevard.Check back for updates.