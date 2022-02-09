Crash closes I-95 southbound near Cumberland-Harnett County line

A crash on Interstate 95 near the Cumberland-Harnett County line has stopped all traffic headed south.The crash is reported near Exit 70, Bud Hawkins Road.Early reports suggest the crash is serious with at least one person being taken to the hospital.NCDOT crews report it could take them until around 9 a.m. to clear the crash and reopen the interstate.The official detour is to get off on Long Branch Road and take US-301 until you can get back onto I-95 south.