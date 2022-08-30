Autopsy reveals cause of death for Erwin infant whose body was found behind parents' home

A mother and father accused in the death of their infant appeared before a judge Monday.

ERWIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Erwin Police Chief Jonathan Johnson confirmed Tuesday that an infant death was caused by blunt force trauma to the head.

The medical examiner has ruled the baby boy's death a homicide.

The child's mother and father are accused in the infant's death.

Dustin Vandyke, 28, and Gracie Riddle, 18, were arrested after police found the infant's body behind their home. Both are charged with first-degree murder stemming from the Nov. 22, 2021 death.

Dunn police officers started the investigation after receiving a tip about an unreported death that occurred several months earlier at a house on Moulton Springs Road.

Vandyke and Riddle will next appear in court on Sept. 6. Both remain in jail without bond.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report and will be updated.