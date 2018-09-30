ASSAULT

Scotland Correctional Institution inmate assaults employee

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Scotland Correctional Institutional inmate assaulted one correctional employee Saturday morning.

It happened at 8:40 a.m. when inmate Cadarius Thomas assaulted one correctional employee in the canteen area of a housing unit at the prison.

Additional staff members were called in to assist and the employee was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Thomas was treated at the Scotland medical facility.

The housing unit was placed on lockdown.

The incident is under internal investigation. DPS is cooperating with law enforcement and will pursue criminal prosecution against the inmate.
