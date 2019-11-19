Orange Correctional Center inmate escapes after leaving Durham work assignment

DURHAM (WTVD) -- Law enforcement officers are looking for Orange County Correctional inmate Robert Terrell who left his Durham work release assignment Monday evening.The Department of Public Safety said Terrell, 42, was last seen around 6 p.m. on East Club Blvd. in Durham.Terrell is serving a six and a half year sentence as a habitual felon and was due for release in August 2020. He is a minimum security inmate.He is approximately 240 pounds, 5'10'' with a bald head and beard.Anyone with information on Terrell's whereabouts is asked to call local law enforcement or Orange Correctional Center at 919-732-9301.