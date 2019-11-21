'Intoxicated driver' grazes tree, hits 2 houses, parked vehicle in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Highway Patrol said an intoxicated driver lost control of her vehicle grazing a tree, hitting two houses and a parked vehicle Wednesday night in Cumberland County.

The Eastover Fire Department says the unidentified female driver crossed railroad tracks, lost control of her vehicle, grazed a tree, the vehicle then rolled over, hit two houses and a parked vehicle in the 2700 block of Beard Road around 11 p.m.

Officials say the driver was thrown out of her car and hit the back door of a house.

The female driver was transported to the hospital. Authorities have not released an update on her condition.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevilleeastovercumberland countyduifayetteville newsfayettevillecumberland county newsdui crash
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Investigation underway after man found dead in Orange County yard
Educators flood streets of the Triangle further demanding pay raise
Deputies identify suspect in deadly Johnston County store robbery
Hoke County church provides Thanksgiving meals to 200 families
Man with saw stabs Lowe's shopper a dozen times, Charlotte police say
North Carolina's HBCUs at risk of losing federal funding
Driver flees from Wake County traffic stop, leaves small child behind
Show More
Punishment increased for teacher who segregated students based on beliefs
Raleigh mayor-elect says affordable housing is a priority
Durham road reopens after hazmat incident
Teacher, student injured in barn collapse at Princeton High School
Durham man will run to the lowest, highest points on all continents
More TOP STORIES News