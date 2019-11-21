'Intoxicated driver' grazes tree, hits 2 houses, parked vehicle in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Highway Patrol said an intoxicated driver lost control of her vehicle grazing a tree, hitting two houses and a parked vehicle Wednesday night in Cumberland County.The Eastover Fire Department says the unidentified female driver crossed railroad tracks, lost control of her vehicle, grazed a tree, the vehicle then rolled over, hit two houses and a parked vehicle in the 2700 block of Beard Road around 11 p.m.Officials say the driver was thrown out of her car and hit the back door of a house.The female driver was transported to the hospital. Authorities have not released an update on her condition.