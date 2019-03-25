Investigators searching Tar River for evidence in Nash Co. woman Diana Keel's death

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nash County investigators are searching a river for evidence in the death of Diana Keel.
Nash County Sheriff's Office told ABC11 its agents were executing a "cursory search for evidence" at the Dunbar Bridge on the Tar River.
Diana Keel's body was found March 12 in Edgecombe County. It was several days after she had been reported missing.
Her husband, Rexford Lynn Keel, was arrested in Arizona after a multi-day search.
Rexford Lynn Keel, 57, faces a first-degree murder charge in his wife's death. He has since been transported back to North Carolina.
Search warrants revealed that investigators found at least 60 guns in his Nash County home.
