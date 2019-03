Nash County man charged in wife's murder caught in Arizona, officials say

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Lynn Keel, the Nash County man charged in the murder of his wife Diana has been caught in Arizona after a multi-day search, an official with the Nash County Sheriff's Office said.Officials say 57-year-old Keel was captured by Arizona State Police 40 miles outside of Benson, Arizona. He is charged with first-degree murder.Lynn is accused of killing his wife, Diana Alejandra Keel. Diana was first reported missing by her daughter on March 7. Her husband told investigators he'd last seen her leaving their Nashville home with some friends on Friday, March 8.On March 12, deputies found Diana's body in the woods outside of Leggett, more than 20 miles away from her home.Lynn was questioned by police that day but was later released.Diana's family said her marriage was not working out. Her mother said she had even planned to divorce her husband, but he'd threatened her.Diana's cousin released the following statement:The daughter of Diana has also started up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses and help raise her brother.Diana is not the first spouse of Lynn Keel to have died.Lynn's previous wife, Elizabeth Bess Edwards Keel, died in their home in January 2006.Elizabeth died from blunt force trauma to the head, but the medical examiner ruled her death accidental.Elizabeth reportedly fell and hit her head on the corner of the concrete steps in the front of their house.