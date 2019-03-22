Crime & Safety

New search warrants reveal at least 60 guns seized from Nash County home after Diana Keel's disappearance

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- New search warrants show at least 60 guns and three knives were seized from the Keel home after Diana's disappearance.

The search warrants were tracked down by ABC11 the same day Rexford Lynn Keel will return from Arizona to face a murder charge in his wife's death.



They were executed at the couple's home on Old County Home Road on March 11, two days after Diana was reported missing.

Guns seized included AR-15 rifles, pistols, revolvers and a bayonet, according to the search warrant. Swords and a "machete-type knife" were also found.

Investigators also got a search warrant on the Dodge Ram truck Lynn was caught inside in Arizona. In the truck, they found several pieces of mail belonging to Diana, two pages from Diana's daughter's diary and an Oxycodine prescription.

An NCDOT worker found Diana's body three days after she was reported missing in the woods in Edgecombe County, two to three miles outside of Leggett on Polk's Hole Road.

The sheriff's office said it appeared she was stabbed to death.



An arrest warrant was issued for Lynn on March 15. After initially fleeing the state, Lynn was caught in Arizona, about 30 miles from the Mexican border.

This is a developing story. ABC11 will update.
