911 call released in Diana Keel case: Nurse said it was 'out of character' for Nash County woman to miss work

EMBED <>More Videos

A recently released 911 call from the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office is shedding new light on the moment Diana Keel's body was found.

By
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two newly released 911 calls are shedding new light on the days after a Nash County woman went missing and the moments after her body was found in Edgecombe County.

One of the calls, released by Nash County, was taken days after Diana Keel went missing.

A co-worker told the dispatcher that Diana hadn't been heard from in two days.

"She was supposed to work tonight. She's on the schedule," the Wilson Medical Center nurse said. "She's the type of co-worker....she's always like 30 minutes early. And if you text her she replies back like reasonably. She has not done any of them. "

The woman said it was out of character for Diana, and asked the sheriff's office to perform a welfare check.

Another 911 call released from the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office detailed the moments after her body was found in the woods outside of Leggett on March 12.



In the 911 call, a man, who was later identified as an NCDOT worker, said he found something on Polk's Hole Road.

"It looks like something is laying in the woods," he said. "I don't know what it is, a body, a something, I don't know..."

Andrew Barksdale, NCDOT spokesman, said the worker was checking an illegal dumping site when he spotted what turned out to be the body.

RELATED: As accused killer awaits extradition, memorial grows for Nash County woman

"How far down is it?" the dispatcher asked. "Right here at the end," the caller said. "I will be waiting right here."

Edgecombe County Sheriff Cleveland "Clee" Atkinson said the body was in a decomposing state in the woods. Deputies located the body and worked with Nash County Sheriff's Office.

EMBED More News Videos



Keel's husband, Lynn, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the case.

He was captured on Sunday by Arizona State Police, 34 miles from the U.S. border with Mexico.

"A lot of work put into this but it got a killer off the streets," Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said at a news conference after the arrest.

Lynn is expected to appear in court in Arizona on Thursday.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
nash countynashvilleedgecombe countycrimemurderwoman killeddomestic violence
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Funding Trump's border wall could take $500M from NC military projects
Check out the full NCAA tournament schedule here
Man charged in fatal shooting on Remington Circle in Durham
Scammers impersonate Walmart employees, target your receipt
Can you believe this $4.5 million home is right here in Durham?
Teen who shoved friend off bridge pleads guilty
Marine's photo used to swindle CA hair stylist out of her life savings
Show More
Police warn of 'zombie raccoons' possibly infected with distemper
As accused killer awaits extradition, memorial grows for Nash Co. woman
Wake County gives $4M property to Fuquay-Varina for free
'New beginning:' Atlantic Beach man still rebuilding after Florence
Teen with broom saves children from dog attack
More TOP STORIES News