Pedestrian seriously injured in Rocky Mount hit-and-run near US Hwy 64

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

It happened Saturday morning at the intersection of US 64 Alternate West and US Highway 64.

Police said upon arrival, they found a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle that fled the area.

The victim was taken to Vidant Hospital in Greenville with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information should call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411