Could new IRS website help North Carolinians?

The Internal Revenue Service is testing out a new program that allows users to calculate and submit their returns directly to the government for free.

The Internal Revenue Service is testing out a new program that allows users to calculate and submit their returns directly to the government for free.

The Internal Revenue Service is testing out a new program that allows users to calculate and submit their returns directly to the government for free.

The Internal Revenue Service is testing out a new program that allows users to calculate and submit their returns directly to the government for free.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Internal Revenue Service is testing out a new program that allows users to calculate and submit their returns directly to the government for free.

The April 15th deadline inches closer for taxpayers.

"A bit nervous, I think, about how much I owe," said Anne Little. "I'm not necessarily stressed about it. It's more of just like a hassle to do something I've been putting off," said Tabitha Johnson.

Recent NC State grad, Tabitha Johnson is filing on her own for the first time this year. Like many people, she is opting to use a tax website.

"I was just planning to, like, look up TurboTax and then go from there," said Johnson.

Direct File is a new IRS project that is being piloted in 12 states. Johnson says she would use it if it expands to North Carolina.

"I would much rather not have to pay money to do my taxes and under 200,000, I think that's a lot of people living in Raleigh North Carolina in general," said Johnson.

We asked a local CPA if 'Direct File' would impact their clientele.

ALSO SEE: Residents weary of late-night construction noise from Oberlin Village

"Not so much. In my opinion, I believe that for these tax returns, using the direct file system or for the less complex returns. So, I think that most people that use CPAs have more complex tax situations," said Shelia Brown, CPA.

According to the website, the program will not give tax advice, only clarify terms, and it only handles federal income tax.

"It's most important that you feel comfortable with this. And if you have questions or if you need advice, then seek somebody in person," said Brown.

Using a professional is the preferred method for some.

"It's just how my parents did it. And we have a person that we always send it to," said Jonathan Vergara.

Many still see the benefit of the IRS site.

"I use a firm because I have some other business stuff that they take care of," said Anne Little. "I love using something online. As long as, you know, the user interface is pretty easy."

"I think it definitely could be beneficial, especially when you're starting to get into it for younger people," said Vergara.

The IRS website states they are starting small and with simple tax needs. They want to learn from taxpayers who participate so they can continue to improve the experience of tax filing.