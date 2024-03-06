Residents weary of late-night construction noise from Oberlin Village

The City of Raleigh's Oberlin Streetscape project is doing overnight work to avoid traffic but some neighbors say the noise has been "brutal."

The City of Raleigh's Oberlin Streetscape project is doing overnight work to avoid traffic but some neighbors say the noise has been "brutal."

The City of Raleigh's Oberlin Streetscape project is doing overnight work to avoid traffic but some neighbors say the noise has been "brutal."

The City of Raleigh's Oberlin Streetscape project is doing overnight work to avoid traffic but some neighbors say the noise has been "brutal."

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Raleigh's Oberlin Streetscape project is set to be complete in the fall of 2024. However, neighborhood residents in the community of Oberlin Village have been vocal with city staff about loud, overnight work.

"It has been brutal," resident Becky Bell said. "So last night we went to bed at just about 11 and before we went to bed we could hear (construction crews) running something. It was like they were cleaning out a truck," she said.

Bell volunteered as a poll worker for the primary elections. She returned home to loud construction noise and sent an email to the city's project manager in charge of the streetscape.

"Why are the backup alarms being operated in the evening and late night hours?" she wrote. "We would hope that your crews would work within the noise ordinance hours that the city observes."

Wednesday morning, the project manager replied by telling Bell and others that because of the daytime traffic on Oberlin Road and the operating hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. of nearby WakeMed, construction crews would need to work into the evening and beyond 8 p.m.

"They've used up my patience. It's been going on too long," said Bell.

The streetscape project looks to improve crosswalks and extend sidewalks, add street trees, and furniture, and replace old water and sanitary water mains. Work along Oberlin Road begins near Groveland Avenue to just north of Roberts Street.

"If they could avoid that in the middle of the night then that would help," Bell said. "We're not against the improvements. But we would appreciate as neighbors having some consideration for us having to live here."

Bell admitted that the developer, Moffat Pipe, has been in communication with her about the noise.

Other neighbors also told ABC11 that the noise was bothersome at night.

"They're inconveniencing a lot more people than just me," Bell said.

A Raleigh spokesperson told ABC11, "We certainly apologize for any disruption this may have caused. Our goal has been to minimize road closures during the busy daytime hours for residents and businesses. Barring any weather delays, the last night for the overnight work should be Friday, March 8. We appreciate the patience and understanding as we work towards the completion of this project."

A representative for Moffat Pipe could not be reached for comment.