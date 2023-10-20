LIVE: 2 women hostages released by Hamas, IDF says

Two hostages have been released by Hamas, the Israeli Hostage Center confirmed. Their conditions were not immediately clear.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed to ABC News that the hostages, both women, are currently with the Red Cross.

Hamas said in a statement that the hostages, a mother and daughter who are both Americans, were released "for humanitarian reasons, and to prove to the American people and the world that the claims made by Biden and his fascist administration are false and baseless."

A total of 203 hostages have been taken from Israel since Hamas attacked on Oct. 7, Israel's military said.

This is a developing story. Please come back for more updates.

