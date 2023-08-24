17-year-old found dead in Harnett County days after being reported missing

A missing 17-year-old has been found dead in Harnett County.

Harnett County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that investigators found the body of James Devon Snipes, who had been reported missing Tuesday.

Snipes' body was located in the area of Cooks Lane. Harnett County Sheriff's Office and Lee County Sheriff's Office have multiple officers on the scene conducting an investigation.

On Wednesday, Lee County Sheriff's Office said it received a missing person's report for Snipes that included information about a stolen 2023 Hyundai Tucson.

Later that day, deputies found the stolen car and chased after it. Once deputies caught the vehicle, they detained the driver and passengers.

Investigators have not identified anyone who was detained or detailed how many people were inside the car. In addition, it's unclear how that vehicle is connected to Snipes' disappearance and subsequent death.