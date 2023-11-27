Family, friends and county leaders are honoring the life of Wake County Commissioner James West

WATCH LIVE

Monday, November 27, 2023 1:19PM
The 79-year-old public servant passed away over the weekend.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Family, friends and county leaders are honoring the life and legacy of Wake County Commissioner James West.

The 79-year-old public servant passed away more than week ago.

There was a public viewing Sunday at Haywood Funeral Home.

West peacefully protested segregation in Greensboro and went to jail alongside Reverend Jesse Jackson.

Last week, there was a resolution for West at the beginning of the council meeting.

West was also a key figure in the county's Live Well Wake initiative and staunch advocate for affordable housing opportunities.

He served for 13 years as a county commissioner and 11 years on the Raleigh City Council.

