RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a man died from injuries stemming from a late night assault Saturday.Authorities said it happened just after 11 p.m. in the 1400 block of Garner Road. Upon arrival, officers found Javan Cannon, 51, with serious injuries.In a Sunday morning update, police said Cannon died from his injuries.A homicide investigation is underway.