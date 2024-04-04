Alamance County cold case murder of Tammy Sue Abridge solved 45 years later

ALAMANCE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 45-year-old cold case murder in Alamance County has been solved.
The Alamance County Sheriff's Office made the announcement on social media Thursday during a press conference.
20-year-old college student Tammy Sue Aldridge was abducted and found murdered in 1979.
Investigators said her body was found in the middle of a road with her ankles bound, and that she had been sexually assaulted.
No suspect was ever charged. DNA technology in 2021 was able to identify Gary Laframboise as a suspect in the case.
Authorities said Laframboise was around 19 years old at the time of Albridge's murder, and he lived just a few miles from where her body was found.
Laframboise died in 2020 and officials were not able to make an arrest in connection with this case.