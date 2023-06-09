The day will kick off off with a tour of Nash County Community College this afternoon.

President Joe Biden and the first lady head to North Carolina

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- President Joe Biden and the first lady travel to North Carolina today.

They'll be making two stops during their trip.

The day will kick off off with a tour of Nash County Community College this afternoon.

This is latest part of his Investing in America Tour.

He will visit the college's Advanced Manufacturing Institute which holds a new 96-hour course designed to help students pursue a career in manufacturing without a four-year degree.

Nearby on U.S. 64, the Opportunities Industrialization Center has similar offerings.

Telvin King is set to graduate from an 8-week construction trade course and said he appreciates the federal investments.

"It kind of hits home. First of all, the president is coming to town. And he's coming to view this thing his administration is helping push and I'm a part of that program," he said.

WATCH: Rocky Mount city leaders react to presidential visit

After his stop in Rocky Mount, the Biden's will head to Fort Liberty to meet with troops and their families.

As for the political angle, North Carolina is a vital state for both parties.

Democrats have only carried it twice since 1976 though many of those defeats have been close.

Including in 2020, when Biden lost by just over 1% of the vote.