Deadly crash on Interstate 40 westbound in Johnston County causes huge delays

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person died in a crash involving multiple tractor-trailers on Interstate 40 in Johnston County near mile marker 318.

That is McGee's Crossroads near State Road 210.

The crash caused huge delays in that area for miles and traffic was diverted off the highway for a detour.

Details of what caused the crash have not been released.