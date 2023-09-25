Johnston County deputy fires shot after driver of stolen vehicle hits his vehicle, flees on foot

PRINCETON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Johnston County patrol car was struck by a stolen vehicle while helping the North Carolina Highway Patrol with a pursuit, the sheriff's office said Monday.

It happened about 12:30 a.m. Monday as the chase ended in a field near the 400 block of Fellowship Church Road close to Princeton.

The stolen car struck the sheriff's vehicle and the deputy inside fired his service weapon after the collision but did not hit anyone.

The driver of the stolen vehicle got out of the car and fled on foot, managing to escape authorities.

The driver has not been identified or charged, the sheriff's office said.

The deputy who fired his service weapon has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of an internal investigation as is standard policy.

No other details were immediately released.