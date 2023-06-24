Transylvania County school activity bus involved in head-on crash in Johnston County

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on crash involving a Transylvania activity bus Saturday.

According to the NCSHP, troopers responded to calls about a crash in the 1600 block of Harnett Dunn Highway (NC Highway 55) near the Johnston community of Meadowjust before 1:30 p.m. When responders arrived, they found a Chevrolet Camaro in a nearby field and a school activity bus from Rosman High School in a ditch on the opposite side of the road.

An ABC11 crew at the scene reported seeing about 14 teens and two adults on the bus.

Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.