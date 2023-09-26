Report causes outburst at Johnston County School Board meeting

Terry Tippet, was seen shouting at other members during a special meeting where the report was brought up yesterday.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new report caused quite the stir during a recent Johnston County School Board meeting.

According to our news gathering partners at the News & Observer, the school board got a report from its attorney about a grievance from a district employee filed against school board member, Michelle Antoine.

She has called the allegations false and also released a statement after a different school board member, Terry Tippett, was seen shouting at other members during a special meeting on the issue held yesterday.

"Terry Tippett should face serious repercussions, including real consideration for removal from elected office, should he not resign."

Meanwhile another school board member, Kevin Donovan, weighed in on Facebook saying he wants to apologize to staff and students for the way business was conducted.