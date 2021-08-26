Man killed in shooting at Johnston County quadplex, deputies say

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Johnston County deputies said a man was found shot dead in the front yard of a quadplex Wednesday evening.Around 7 p.m., deputies were called to a gunshot victim along the 4500 block of Steven's Sausage Road off of Brogden Road.On arrival, officers found Stephen Patrick Horton, 42, of Smithfield, lying dead in the front yard. First responders attempted life-saving measures to no avail.Authorities said his 27-year-old brothers shot and killed Horton but will not file charges at this time.The case remains under investigation by the Johnston County Sheriff's Office.