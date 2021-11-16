Teens gather to mourn at site of deadly Morrisville crash

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Teens embraced, some sobbed Monday at the site where four young people were injured and one was killedAt least two people remain in critical condition according to authorities.Jonathan Pooley, 18, died after being thrown from the vehicle. Authorities said the driver, a 17-year-old girl, was the only person wearing a seatbelt and was likely intoxicated.Underage drinking is still common despite all-too-many tragic occurrences such as this one on Morrisville Parkway."I don't drink, but I always make sure that if one of my friends are drinking, I am going to make sure that I'm not going to be to make sure they have someone to drive me home," one student said. "I think this is a really good example of that. "This student is hoping that this is a wake-up call to her peers.She told ABC11 that her older sister knew Pooley, a student at Apex Friendship High School, and is devastated and heartbroken."My sister was really upset," she said. "And so. they kind of just gave her her space."Alcohol and speed were factors, authorities said, adding a sensitivity to this topic.Parents are trying to find the right words to help their children understand this tragedy and cope."I think the whole issue there is to talk with your children," said Nerissa Price, a child psychologist at WakeMed. "To recognize that young people in particular really still are struggling. And may not have the healthiest coping strategy, and that really just to begin that discussion and listen to them and believe them if they tell you they are struggling -- and help them get help."