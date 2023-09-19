Husband of woman found dead in Jordan Lake charged with first-degree murder

Omar Matthew Ibrahim Drabick, the husband of Hadeel Hikmat, who was found dead in Jordan Lake in August, now faces murder charges in her death.

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The husband of the woman found in Jordan Lake has been charged with first-degree murder.

Chatham County Sheriff's Office arrested Omar Matthew Ibrahim Drabick in the death of 34-year-old Hadeel Ghadhanfer Hikmat. Her body was found in Jordan Lake in August.

Drabick was arrested on Tuesday morning and charged with murder and concealment of an unnatural death.

Law enforcement had previously searched two properties in Wake County known to be frequented by Drabick, but no arrests had been made in the case until now.

On August 29, a boater at Jordan Lake called the Sheriff's Office after finding near a boat ramp on Farrington Point Road. Her death was ruled to be neither accidental nor self-inflicted.

Firas Hikmat lives in Istanbul, Turkey. He told ABC11 he had been concerned for his sister's safety before she vanished. Then, his heart sank when he learned she had been killed. Now, he is desperate for answers.

"We are burning," he said. "We lost our sister; we want justice."

Sheriff Mike Robertson released a statement on the case.

"Our thoughts and efforts are with Ms. Hikmat's family, and the other families who contacted us about their missing loved ones. These kinds of incidents are a reminder of the tragedy of domestic violence. It's a scourge that affects far too many lives and causes immeasurable pain and suffering. We urge anyone who may be in an abusive relationship to reach out for help and support," he said.

Drabick's next court date is scheduled for Sept. 25.