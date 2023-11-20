Kidnapping suspect from Virginia jailed following high-speed crash in Wake County

WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 36-year-old man from Virginia is behind bars accused of kidnapping a woman before causing a high-speed crash in Wake County.

The crash happened Sunday night at U.S.64 and Lizard Lick Road in Wendell.

Investigators said Joshua Taylor Stokes was the man behind the wheel when the crash happened. Police had tried to pull Stokes over in his purple Dodge Challenger, but he instead took of speeding down the road.

Joshua Taylor Stokes

First responders at the crash site found a woman seriously injured in the crash. Police said that woman had been kidnapped and was being held against her will.

Stokes faces multiple criminal charges including first-degree kidnapping and driving while impaired.