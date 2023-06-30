The Raleigh 4th of July Fireworks are going to be bigger -- and more delicious -- than ever, with more than 30 food trucks ready to take part.

More than 30 food trucks to serve people at Dix Park ahead of Raleigh 4th of July Fireworks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh 4th of July Fireworks are going to be bigger -- and more delicious -- than ever, with more than 30 food trucks ready to take part.

ABC11 is a proud sponsor of this year's event, and if you can't make it out in person, you can watch the full show on ABC11 or the ABC11 North Carolina app.

But for those who can make it out, bring your appetite!

Organizers heard the feedback from last year and decided to up the food truck game in 2023. More than 30 food trucks will be on the Big Field at Dix Park serving customers from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

The local small business owners taking part in the event are super excited.

"Keeping it local is also allowing us to expand the businesses here and let the people know that, 'Hey, we're not just here on the 4th of July,'" explained Kariba Pasha, who helps run her family food truck, Larger Than Lemons specializing in hand-crafted lemonade drinks and more.

"We have the spot at the Farmer's Market in Raleigh. We open it Thursday through Sunday, and we have this lovely lemonade trailer that we like to bring out to the local community and just get the flavors out there so everybody can taste our delicious lemonade," Pasha added.

Aarin Pawa, who owns the Sweet Treats of NC food truck is also excited to be among the food trucks added to the city's Independence Day celebration.

"It's great because it supports local businesses," Pawa said. "It promotes fresh local products, and especially since our truck, we love using local products like apples and strawberries. We get to also give other local businesses business by doing what we do."

