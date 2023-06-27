Raleigh 4th of July Fireworks: What's new this year?

The Raleigh 4th of July Fireworks is returning to Dix Park for a second straight year, and there are several new features you will want to know about.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh 4th of July Fireworks is returning to Dix Park for a second straight year, and there are several new features you will want to know about before you go.

"We had about 20,000 people attend the event last year, which was a wonderful turnout," Dix Park Programs Supervisor Joseph Voska said. Despite that great turnout, the city hopes that even more will come in 2023.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and the fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. But early arrivals can rest assured that they will not be bored.

"We're so excited about inviting the community in and really adding some new aspects to the event. So one of the first aspects we're adding this year that we heard from folks last year--we have lots of food options," Voska said.

More than 30 food trucks will be on-site serving up fresh grub to all attendees. The trucks will be set up in the main area at the big field and be open for business from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

"The second is we're working with our friends at ArtsPLosure to really expand our family-friendly activities at the event. There's going to be lots of interactive art displays and pieces folks are going to work on," Voska said.

In addition to interactive art displays, you and your young ones can enjoy slides, skeeball and a foam party pit!

"Some different water options so just lots of really fun stuff for kids to do and families to do while they're waiting for that anticipation of the fireworks," Voska said.

And if grooving is more your speed, there will be a DJ at the center stage all evening.

Then when the fireworks start, the music will be synched up with the show. That goes for everybody watching in the park, as well as watching from home on ABC11.

Last, but not least, this year's event will feature a jumbotron where you can see the fireworks as well as possibly yourself.

"Another enhancement is we have a large screen out there, so you can see what's being broadcast on air as well. So just lots of little enhancements that you'll see at the event this year as the event continues to grow and expand," Voska said.