1 killed, 2 hospitalized in crash on Junction Road in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person died in a Monday morning crash in Durham.The crash happened on Junction Road between Cheek Road and Inlet Avenue.Durham Police Department said three people were in the car when it ran off the road, crashed into a utility pole and wound up in the woods. One person died, two others were rushed to the hospital.Stay with ABC11 as we work to gather more information about the cause of the crash and the people involved.