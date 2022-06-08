abc11 together

Fayetteville to host its first Juneteenth Jubilee celebration

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 is the proud sponsor of Fayetteville's Inaugural Juneteenth Jubilee celebration, which will take place this year on June 18-19.

Enjoy this special occasion on Saturday, June 18, from 12 to 9 p.m. in Festival Park with performances from local artists and Grammy award nominees Morray and Amythust Kiah.

On Sunday, June 19, NC Poet Laureate Jaki Shelton Green, the first African American and third woman to be appointed to this role, will serve as the keynote speaker for a Jubilee Heritage Brunch from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For further details, click here.
