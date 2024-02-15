Terrorism charges filed against Pennsylvania man accused of beheading his father

Investigators say Justin Mohn has a USB device with photos of federal buildings and apparent instructions on making explosives.

MIDDLETOWN TWP., Pa. -- The Pennsylvania man accused of shooting his father to death, and then posting a YouTube video of himself holding his father's decapitated head, is facing more charges.

Justin Mohn, 32, is now charged with three counts of terrorism. He was previously charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of 68-year-old Michael Mohn.

Justin Mohn has been charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse, among other charges, according to police.

The murder happened Jan. 30 inside Mohn's home in Middletown Twp., Bucks County, Pennsylvania. He was arrested the following day at the National Guard Training Center in Fort Indiantown Gap, Lebanon County, in Pennsylvania.

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office said Mohn had a USB device on him when he was arrested, which allegedly contained a folder with photos of federal buildings and instructions that appeared to show the steps needed to make an explosive device.

In his video, Mohn ordered all "militia and patriots" across the United States to kill all federal employees. His father was a federal employee with the Army Corps of Engineers.

Mohn also listed specific federal officials who should be captured and publicly executed, the district attorney's office said, including giving the name and address of a U.S. District Court Judge as one of his targets.

68-year-old Michael Mohn was found beheaded in his Bucks County home on Tuesday. His son has been arrested and charged with his murder.

Once he got to Fort Indiantown Gap, investigators say Mohn climbed a barbed wire fence and entered a secure military installation.

Mohn was taken into custody by the Fort Indiantown Gap Police Department and Pennsylvania State Police. Investigators say he was in possession of a loaded Sig Sauer 9mm pistol.

The D.A.'s office said Mohn went there "in an effort to mobilize the National Guard to raise arms against the federal government."

The investigation revealed that Mohn purchased the gun used in the murder from a gun store in Croydon, Pennsylvania the day before.

Mohn is currently in Bucks County Correctional Facility without bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 2.