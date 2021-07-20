Wake County Public School System considers suing Juul for marketing e-cigarettes to children

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Public School System could decide today if it will file a lawsuit against e-cigarette maker Juul.
Juul is cited for marketing its products toward young consumers by using fruit and dessert flavored nicotine.
The company already agreed to pay $40 million to North Carolina and change its business practices. That agreement is the first of its kind in the nation, according to attorney general Josh Stein.
On Tuesday, Wake County School Board will meet to discuss multiple topics. One of those topics will be about what to do with Juul.
The school board recently floated the idea of suing Juul for marketing its products to children.
More than 100 school districts across the country have already filed similar lawsuits against Juul. If WCPSS decides to do that, it would be the first district in North Carolina to do so.
A national study recently showed that 41-percent of high school students had tried vaping--with many of those being enticed by the special flavored options.
