Health & Fitness

Wake County Public School System considers suing Juul for marketing e-cigarettes to children

EMBED <>More Videos

WCPSS considers suing Juul for marketing e-cigs to kids

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Public School System could decide today if it will file a lawsuit against e-cigarette maker Juul.

Juul is cited for marketing its products toward young consumers by using fruit and dessert flavored nicotine.

The company already agreed to pay $40 million to North Carolina and change its business practices. That agreement is the first of its kind in the nation, according to attorney general Josh Stein.

On Tuesday, Wake County School Board will meet to discuss multiple topics. One of those topics will be about what to do with Juul.

The school board recently floated the idea of suing Juul for marketing its products to children.

More than 100 school districts across the country have already filed similar lawsuits against Juul. If WCPSS decides to do that, it would be the first district in North Carolina to do so.

A national study recently showed that 41-percent of high school students had tried vaping--with many of those being enticed by the special flavored options.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessraleighsmokinge cigarettesjuulwake county schools
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Already booked a hotel room? Here is how to snag a better deal
Wake County Schools maintaining mask mandate for next school year
Renovated Durham County Main Library reopens today
Bezos riding own rocket on company's 1st flight with people
Mom disgusted by man who tried to pull down girl's shorts at Walmart
72-year-old woman hit by gunfire while driving in Erwin
Show More
Fla. man seriously injured in alligator attack after falling off bike
Amber Alert for 3 Asheboro children canceled
LATEST: Durham year-round students return to school with changes
Contact tracing efforts adapt to vaccines, demographics
Bandwidth becomes long term partner with NC State Fair
More TOP STORIES News