Wake County Public School System considers suing Juul for marketing e-cigarettes to children

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Public School System could decide in July if it will file a lawsuit against e-cigarette maker Juul.

Juul is cited for marketing its products toward young consumers by using fruit and dessert flavored nicotine.

A national study recently showed that 41-percent of high school students had tried vaping--with many of those being enticed by the special flavored options.

More than 100 school districts across the country have already filed similar lawsuits against Juul. If WCPSS decides to do that, it would be the first district in North Carolina to do so.


According to the News & Observer, the board postponed the Tuesday vote to its July meeting.
