Kansas farmer surprises wife for 50th anniversary with massive field of sunflowers

PRATT, Kansas -- One farmer in Kansas went all-out to surprise his wife for their 50th anniversary.

Knowing his wife Renee loved sunflowers, Lee Wilson decided to plant some in his field.

Well, actually 1.2 million of them.

That's an 80-acre field covered with roughly 15,000 sunflowers per acre.

Wilson planted the field back in May with help from his son - and they managed to keep it secret from Renee.

"Well we're celebrating our 50th wedding anniversary August 10th and you know what's a guy get his gal for the 50th?" Wilson said. "And I put a lot of thought into it and she always liked sunflowers."

The two have been together since high school.

"It made me feel very special," Renee Wilson said. "It couldn't have been a more perfect anniversary gift than a field of sunflowers."

Now, crowds have been flocking to the field off Highway 54, four miles east of Pratt, to see the stunning sight and take photos.

Sunflower season is short so they'll only be picture-perfect for about two weeks.