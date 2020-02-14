Angier Police release surveillance video of suspect SUV in deadly hit and run

ANGIER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Angier Police have released a clip of surveillance video showing the SUV believed to have struck and killed pedestrian Katelyn Lothrop, 25, in Angier on Feb. 6.

Police said Lothrop was trying to cross NC 210 on foot when a vehicle traveling south struck her from behind. Detectives said the driver slowed down and then took off as other cars started to stop in both directions; one of those drivers that saw the collision called 911.

Police said the suspect vehicle appears to be a maroon Ford Expedition with limited damage to the left front of the vehicle. The footage released Friday shows the SUV about 4 minutes before the fatal collision.

RELATED: Family seeking answers in Angier hit-and-run that killed 25-year-old woman

Anyone with information is asked to contact Angier Police at (919) 693-2699 or the Harnett County Sheriff's Office.

Tips can be made anonymously through the tip line.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
angierharnett countytraffic fatalitieshit and runpedestrian struckpedestrian killedfatal crashsurveillancesurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News