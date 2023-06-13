NC State troopers shoot, seriously injure man in Kenly during barricade situation

Eyewitnesses described more than 20 shots and police swarming the neighborhood around South Wilson Street. The SBI is investigating.

KENLY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was shot by troopers in a neighborhood in Kenly early Sunday morning.

Josh Haynes, 34, was home with his wife and small children when he allegedly threatened neighbors with a gun.

"When we got to the property, we asked the individual to come out so we could have a conversation," Tony Sears who is interim town manager said. "The individual retreated to inside the home."

Sears said Haynes opened fire on officers.

"Multiple shots were fired," Tony Sears, the interim town manager said. "I don't have the exact number but multiple were fired."

State Highway Patrol said troopers Luke S. Frederick, Joseph F. Deal II, and Corey M. Wilson arrived to assist. Haynes came out of the home carrying a gun; officers said they demanded he drop the weapon but he refused and the troopers opened fire.

Haynes was shot multiple times. He was rushed to the hospital with serious injures. No officers were hurt during the incident.

The involved troopers have been placed on administrative duty as is agency protocol. The State Bureau of Investigation is now in charge of the case.

In 2012, Haynes was charged with misdemeanor assault on a public official but hasn't had any other recorded run-ins with law enforcement in eight years.