murder

Husband of missing Sampson County woman Kiara Wiggins charged with murder, court records show

Sheriff confirms body found in Sampson County is missing woman

CLINTON, N.C (WTVD) -- The husband of a missing Sampson County woman found dead last week has been charged with murder in connection with her death, according to court records.

Last Monday, the Sampson County Sheriff's Office found a body in the area of Boykin Bridge Road. On Wednesday, the body was confirmed to belong to Kiara Wiggins, who had been missing since June.

On Wednesday, court records were updated to show Kiara's husband, Carl Wiggins, was charged with murder.

"We understand the devastation this death has brought to Kiara's family and friends, but we know our community will respect and provide the support they need throughout the journey ahead," Lieutenant Marcus Smith said in an earlier statement.

The Sampson County Sheriff's Office and the District Attorney's Office plan to hold a joint news conference on Wednesday at 2 p.m. to discuss updates in the case.

The 39-year-old was last seen by her family on June 9. They reported her missing June 18 because they had stopped hearing from her daily as they usually do.

A twist in the case came on June 23 when her husband, who was wanted for questioning in her disappearance, led police on a pursuit on Interstate 40.

WATCH: Chopper 11 captures moment husband of missing Sampson County woman was caught by police following a high-speed chase on I-40 W

Chopper 11 captured the moment Carl Wiggins was caught by police following a high-speed chase on I-40 W.



The high-speed chase, which started in Johnston County and ended in Wake County, ensued along I-40 westbound with Carl Wiggins reaching speeds of 90 mph.

After the vehicle chase, Wiggins got out of his car and tried to run away, but he was captured in the woods next to the highway.

