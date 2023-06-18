Sneaker lovers filled the Raleigh Convention Center for 'Kick Back Sneaker Expo'

The event featured over 100 vendors, a trading floor, and, for the first time, a live auction.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thousands of "Sneakerheads" filled the Raleigh Convention Center Saturday for the "Kick Back Sneaker Expo".

The event was created by Duke neuroscientist Kayla Nwachukwu almost 10 years ago as a way for shoe fanatics to buy sell and trade sneakers.

She said the event is a way for her to share her passion with strangers who have found a family in iconic footwear. For Nwachukwu, sneakers are just a hobby.

"I think it's the community. I think just that connection over if you look down at somebody's street and see what they have on. I think that brings them back every time," Nwachukwu said.