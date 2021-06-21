Huge fire displaces more than 70 people in Kill Devil Hills

EMBED <>More Videos

Huge fire destroys massive beach home

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A raging house fire in the Outer Banks displaced more than 70 people.

The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department said the blaze broke out early Sunday morning in a 16-bedroom house with 42 people inside at the time.

They all had to evacuate.

Other residents also had to relocate as four additional homes were also damaged.

The pool house of a Marriott hotel also burned from the fire along with nearby cars.

Amazingly, no one was hurt.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kill devil hillsncfirehouse fire
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
WEATHER: Claudette gains speed, strength as it approaches NC
American Airlines cancels hundreds of flights, cites labor shortages
President Biden to encourage COVID vaccines in Raleigh this week
Triangle dads celebrate Father's Day despite rainy weather
Body of 7-year-old recovered in tubing accident that left 4 dead
Avent wishes late dad was here to see NC State's CWS run
Baby drowns in bathtub in Lenoir County home
Show More
Man, teen killed in Durham double shooting, police say
Crews find body of Charlotte man who drowned in Falls Lake, sheriff says
Alabama crash killed 10, including 9 children, in interstate pileup
Man shot, killed overnight on Guess Road in Durham, police say
9/11 firefighter with ALS shares wedding day joy with daughter
More TOP STORIES News