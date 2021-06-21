KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A raging house fire in the Outer Banks displaced more than 70 people.
The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department said the blaze broke out early Sunday morning in a 16-bedroom house with 42 people inside at the time.
They all had to evacuate.
Other residents also had to relocate as four additional homes were also damaged.
The pool house of a Marriott hotel also burned from the fire along with nearby cars.
Amazingly, no one was hurt.
Huge fire displaces more than 70 people in Kill Devil Hills
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News