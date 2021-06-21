Huge fire displaces more than 70 people in Kill Devil Hills

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A raging house fire in the Outer Banks displaced more than 70 people.The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department said the blaze broke out early Sunday morning in a 16-bedroom house with 42 people inside at the time.They all had to evacuate.Other residents also had to relocate as four additional homes were also damaged.The pool house of a Marriott hotel also burned from the fire along with nearby cars.Amazingly, no one was hurt.