Charming snow village becomes a beloved tradition for a Kingwood family

KINGWOOD, Texas -- A great-grandmother spends three months crafting a large snow village in her home. The village, filled with tiny buildings, brings big smiles to Kay Wayt's family during the holidays.

"The grandchildren have grown up with it. They're in their 30s now, and they're bringing their children to see it," Wayt said.

The display started in the 1990s as a small hobby and has expanded over the years. Some of the intricate details reflect Wayt's family.

"The snow village is really our family's village because everyone is in here," Grandson Nick Moilanen said.

More than just a festive decoration, her snow village has become a special tradition that brings the family together, making the holidays more magical.

"I'm so fortunate that our kids could also experience the same Christmas that we experienced growing up," Grandson Zac Moilanen said.