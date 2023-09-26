9 must-have kitchen items for the lazy cook

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC's station sites. These sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

As a lazy cook, finding the easiest way to cook a meal is crucial. In tiny kitchens, getting creative is ideal. Below we've compiled a list of kitchen gadgets that will turn any lazy cook into a home chef in no time. Bon appetit!

1. Ninja Air Fryer

Whether frying up some wings or crisping up leftover veggies, this Air Fryer will do it all. At 23% off, it is simply the best deal for a bestselling air fryer on Amazon right now.

2. Cholula Hot Sauce

Enhance your wings dish or add some flavor to any of your favorite meals with a few dashes of Cholula Hot Sauce. It's Travis Kelce's favorite hot sauce for all those concerned.

3. Echo Dot

There are recipes to follow and timers to keep an eye on when it comes to cooking. With the Echo Dot, just say, "Alexa, set the timer for 15 minutes," or ask them to read that recipe you saved for penna alla vodka. It's hands-free and makes everything stress-free.

4. Chopping Block

Some things in the kitchen are worth the investment. This is one of them. A wooden chopping block is efficient, durable and keeps your knife sharp for longer, and at 25% off, you're premium for just a little less than the premium.

5. Mandoline Slicer 5 in 1 Vegetable Cutter

The mandolin slicer will change the cooking game. The sharp blade will slice fast and uniform veggies and will upgrade your cooking game.

6. Garlic Rocker Crusher Mincer

Say goodbye to your hands smelling like garlic! Place the garlic rocker on top of a garlic clove and rock back and forth for perfectly crushed garlic.

7. Henckels Chef Knife

Gordon Ramsay recommended this chef knife regardless of your kitchen skills. This ultra-sharp blade will easily slice, dice, chop, and julienne and is a groovy deal at 40% off.

8. Rubbermaid Leak-Proof Food Storage Containers

Keep your leftovers fresh and leak-proof with these reusable storage containers. They're also safe for the dishwasher, microwave and freezer.

9. Lodge 15-inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet

Just leave this on your stove, because you will use it every single day. The skillet is the top-rated skillet on Amazon thanks to its great heat retention and lack of synthetic coatings or chemicals. Grab it now for a 33% discount.

