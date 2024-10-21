Best Halloween Amazon deals on costumes, candy and more

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Halloween is almost here and Amazon has started celebrations for Spooktober off early by releasing limited-time Halloween discounts. See below for some of the best ones.

Best Halloween fashion deals

- Scarlet Darkness Women Renaissance Costume for 35% off

- California Costumes men's Cutthroat Pirate Costume for just $20

- Inflatable Dinosaur Costume for 35% off

- Leg Avenue Women's Mad Hatter Halloween Costume for under $40

- Leg Avenue Womens Classic Snow White Set for 52% off

-Tipsy Elves Men's Animal Halloween Costumes for 25% off

Best Halloween decor deals

- EEW Solar String Lights for just $18

- SeaRoomy Halloween Blanket for 20% off

- FENSAN Solar Halloween Lights for 48% off

- Kakoya Flameless LED Candles for 20% off

Best Halloween candy deals

- Tootsie Pops Tootsie Roll Pops for just $9

- Charms Organic Pops for 15% off

- Hershey Miniatures Halloween Candy Bag for 20% off

- SOUR PATCH KIDS Peach Soft & Chewy Candy for 10% off

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.