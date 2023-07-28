Man's body found floating in pond near CVS pharmacy in Knightdale

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Knightdale police are investigating after a man's body was found in a retention pond near the CVS pharmacy on Knightdale Boulevard.
Police said a passing driver on a small road between Aragon Drive and Knightdale Boulevard noticed what appeared to be a person floating in the water. When first responders arrived they found the body of a man.
The victim's identity has not been released.
Officials said foul play is not believed to be a factor and there is no threat to the community.
Regardless of the circumstances, this is a tragic ending for any person and a sad day for the family they leave behind," Chief Capps said.
A cause of death has not been determined.