Knightdale police are investigating after a man's body was found in a retention pond near the CVS pharmacy on Knightdale Boulevard.

Man's body found floating in pond near CVS pharmacy in Knightdale

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Knightdale police are investigating after a man's body was found in a retention pond near the CVS pharmacy on Knightdale Boulevard.

Police said a passing driver on a small road between Aragon Drive and Knightdale Boulevard noticed what appeared to be a person floating in the water. When first responders arrived they found the body of a man.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Officials said foul play is not believed to be a factor and there is no threat to the community.

Regardless of the circumstances, this is a tragic ending for any person and a sad day for the family they leave behind," Chief Capps said.

A cause of death has not been determined.