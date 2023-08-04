Police identify body found floating in Knightdale pond as Wendell man

Knightdale police are investigating after a man's body was found in a retention pond near the CVS pharmacy on Knightdale Boulevard.

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The identity of a man whose body was found floating in a pond in Knightdale was released Friday.

According to the Knightdale Police Department, on July 27, 61-year-old Richard Darrell Bryce, of Wendell, was found dead in a retention pond near the CVS pharmacy on Knightdale Boulevard.

Police said Bryce's autopsy showed no signs of trauma or foul play, suggesting that his death was likely accidental.

In a release, Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps said Bryce was known by many of his officers, and that he had been living in a tent near the retention pond.

"Our hearts go out to the family of Mr. Bryce as they cope with his tragic passing," Capps said. "In prosperous and rapidly growing communities like Knightdale, issues like homelessness can be easy to overlook. It is important for us to remain attentive and compassionate, and to be willing to lend a helping hand when possible."

Capps noted that the police department maintains partnerships with several churches, nonprofits, and government organizations. He said people in need of assistance can contact the agency's Community Resources Unit to be connected with someone who can help.

Featured video is from a previous report