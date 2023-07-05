Residents escape before fire destroys Knightdale home

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A fire destroyed a home in a Knightdale community on Tuesday evening.

Multiple crews responded to Whispering Creek Court after 6 p.m. for reports of heavy fire coming through the roof of a home.

A video sent to ABC11 from a neighbor showed the extent of the flames, as other neighbors look on.

"You know, pretty shocking when you see heavy smoke billowing just a few blocks from where you live," said Eric Curry, a neighbor. "So I walked up here and the house was heavily involved, already engulfed. It appeared that it started somewhere on the left side of the house."

Knightdale, Wendell, Garner and Raleigh fire departments all responded to the blaze.

The residents of the house were able to get out without injury.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Because of the high temperatures, several firefighters were forced to take periods of rest outside the fire. EMS provided hydration stations to those at the scene.