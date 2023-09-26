Police activity impacts three Knightdale schools; Code Yellow lifted

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three schools in Knightdale were placed on a code yellow lockdown briefly while police brought a suspect into custody. Those lockdowns have been lifted.

The schools impacted were Forestville Elementary School, Lockhart Elementary School and Knightdale High School.

The schools put out a statement saying at about 12:20 p.m. they were notified that there was police activity in the area which prompted the schools to go into a code yellow lockdown for less than an hour.

In a Code Yellow, students and staff are allowed to move inside the building, but no one is allowed to enter or exit.

Police were looking for someone in the area, but details around the search have not been released.